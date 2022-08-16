Romania's H1 2022 natural gas imports down 17.1pct, production down 5.5pct

In H1 2002, Romania imported 1.067 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) of usable natural gas, down 17.1% (220,700 toe) y-o-y, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The H1 2022 domestic production of natural gas exceeded 3.502 million toe, declining 5.5% (203,800 toe) y-o-y.The National Economic Strategy and Forecasting Board estimates for 2022 a natural gas production of 7.45 million toe and imports of 2.33 million toe, up 1.9%, down 19.6%, respectively, y-o-y.According to the "Energy Strategy 2019-2030, Outlook 2050", published on the website of the Ministry of Energy, Romania's natural gas production should peak out at 132 TWh in 2025 as a result of Black Sea natural gas, and then decrease to 96 TWh in 2030 and to 65 TWh in 2050.Romania's final consumption of natural gas will remain constant between 2030 and 2050, at 68 TWh. The highest level of demand is estimated at around 73 TWh, and the minimum at 63 TWh in 2030, down to 47 TWh in 2050.