Romania's Halep vying for WTA August 2020 Player of the Month

Romanian Simona Halep, along with Fiona Ferro of France and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, have made it to the ballot for WTA's August Player of the Month in the women's professional tennis circuit, according to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) website.

Current world number two Simona Halep kept up her winning ways at the top of the game, claiming her second straight title - with a six-month gap between them - and the 21st of her career at the Prague Open.In the Prague Open final, Halep defeated Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2 7-5.Fiona Ferro prevailed at the first WTA event since March, where she rode her momentum from excellent exhibition play during the hiatus to her second career title at the Palermo Ladies Open.Victoria Azarenka also earned her 21st career title, but her first since 2016, as the resurgent former world number one notched her second Western & Southern Open crown and shot back into the Top 30 of the WTA singles rankings.American Sofia Kenin was named WTA January 2020 Player of the Month after winning the Australian Open, while Halep was the player of February, thanks to the title she won in Dubai.Halep, Ferro and Azarenka can be voted on until Friday on the WTA website.