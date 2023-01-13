Romania's industrial production down 1.1 pct in first 11 months of 2022 (statistics)

Romania's industrial production decreased by 1.1%, as unadjusted series, in the first 11 months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, and as an adjusted series it decreased by 1.6%, show the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Industrial production, as unadjusted series, decreased by 1.1%, between January 1 - November 30, 2022, on account of the activities in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-8.8% ) and the mining and quarrying industry (-2.9%). In contrast, manufacturing grew by 0.3% year-on-year.Also, industrial production, as workday and seasonally adjusted series, was 1.6% lower in the first 11 months of the previous year, compared to the similar interval in 2021, as an effect of the decreases recorded in the three industrial sectors: the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-8.6%), the mining and quarrying industry (-3%) and the manufacturing industry (-0.2%).INS data reveal that in November of last year, industrial production (as unadjusted series) increased, compared to the previous month, by 1%, due to the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+2 .2%) and the manufacturing industry (+1.0%). Conversely, the mining and quarrying industry decreased by 0.5%.As workday and seasonally adjusted series, in the same reference interval, industrial production was by 1.1% lower, as a result of decreases in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-4.3%) and the manufacturing industry (-0.4%). At the same time, the mining and quarrying industry grew by 0.9%.