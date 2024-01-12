Romania's industrial production down by 4.8 pct in the first 11 months of 2023

Industrial production decreased in the first 11 months of 2023, year-over-year, both as a unadjusted series, by 4.8%, and by 4.9% as work-day and seasonally adjusted series, shows data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the cited source, the negative results recorded at the end of November this year occurred as a result of decreases in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-9.7%) and manufacturing industry (-4.4%). On the other hand, the mining and quarrying industry increased by 2.6%.

Within the 4.9%-decrease of industrial production, as work-day and seasonally adjusted series, decreases were recorded in the first eleven months of 2023 in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-9.8%) and manufacturing (-4.4%). Conversely, the extractive industry increased by 2.7%.