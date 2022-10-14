Romania's industrial turnover advances 26.3pct eight months into 2022

Romania's industrial turnover total (domestic and non-domestic) advanced 26.3% in nominal terms in the first eight months of 2022 compared with the similar period of 2021, show data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to INS, the industrial turnover January 1 - August 31, 2022, as against January 1 - August 31, 2021, increased in nominal terms, overall, by 26.3%, on increases in mining and quarrying (+120.7%) and manufacturing (+23.6%), told Agerpres.

By large industrial groups, turnover increases were recorded in: the energy industry (+114.2%), the intermediate goods industry (+26.2%), the consumer goods industry (+23.3%), the capital goods industry (+15.2%) and the durable goods industry (+11.5%).

According to INS, the August 2022 industrial turnover decreased in nominal terms by 6.3% on a monthly basis as a result of a decrease in manufacturing (-6.8%) . Mining and quarrying advanced 4.2%. By large industrial groups, decreases were recorded: the capital goods industry (-15.2%), the durable goods industry (-7.4%), the energy industry (-5.0%) and the intermediate goods industry (-2.5%). The consumer goods industry grew by 0.1%.

The August 2022 industrial turnover also increased in nominal terms, y-o-y, by 24.6%, on increases in mining and quarrying (+76.3%) and manufacturing (+22.9%). By large industrial groups, increases were recorded in the energy industry (+115.9%), the capital goods industry (+23.7%), the consumer goods industry (+21.8%), the intermediate goods industry (+15 .1%) and the durable goods industry (+3.5%).