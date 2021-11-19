Romania's Jan - Sep coal production up 20.8 pct YoY

Romania's net coal production over January - September 2021 amounted to 2.404 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), up 20.8 percent (413,200 toe) from the same period of 2020, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

In the reporting period Romania imported 353,600 toe of net coal, by 41,200 toe (13.2 percent) more y-o-y.

Estimates by the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission (CNSP) see this year's coal production at 3.020 million toe, up by 9.9 percent from 2020, and imports at 370,000 toe, down 12.1 percent. For 2022 CNSP estimates a coal production of 2.935 million toe, by 2.8 percent less, and imports at 270,000 toe, down by 27 percent.According to the National Energy Strategy, Romania's total coal output will drop from 32 TWh in 2030 to 12 TWh in 2050, in a trend to reduce the share of coal in the energy mix (45 TWh in 2020).For 2030, the results of Optimum Scenario modeling show that energy derived from coal will decrease slightly to 15.8 TWh, accounting for 20.6 percent of the energy mix.