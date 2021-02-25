Romania's Lt Lupu Dinescu minesweeper joins NATO SNMCMG-2 mission

Romania's Locotenent Lupu Dinescu DM-25 minesweeper left the Constanta Military Port on Thursday to join a three-week NATO collective security mission in the Black Sea as part of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group (SNMCMG-2) according to the Chief of Navy Staff's Office (SMFN), according to AGERPRES.

The NATO group's ships will participate, between February 26 and March 6, in the Poseidon 21 exercise, organized by the Romanian Navy (FNR) as the first multinational exercise in 2021 in the Black Sea, in which over 700 Romanian and foreign troops participate, who will use 13 military ships, nine aircraft, a utility vehicle and a remote-controlled underwater robot.

For the current mission, the Locotenent Lupu Dinescu, under the command of Lieutenant-Commander Ionut Diaconu, has a crew of 71, including two women, who were tested for COVID-19 before boarding the ship, and all interior spaces were disinfected.

SNMCMG-2 consists of the TCG Sokullu Mehmet Pasa (Turkey) flagship, the Locotenent Lupu Dinescu (Romania) minesweeper, the ESPS Tajo (Spain) minehunter and the TCG Ayvalik (Turkey).