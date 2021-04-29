Romania's March 2021 unemployment standing at 5.5pct

Seasonally adjusted March 2021 unemployment rate in Romania was standing at 5.5%, down 0.2 percentage points from February, when it stood at 5.7%, according to a press statement released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

The number of the unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for March 2021 was 464,000 people, down from 478,000 in the previous, report agerpres.

By gender, male unemployment exceeded female unemployment by 0.5 percentage points, 5.7% versus 5.2%.Unemployment among adults (25-74 years) was estimated at 4.4% for March (4.6% for men and 4.2% for women).The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 makes up 75.1% of the total number of unemployed estimated for March 2021.The INS says that in 2021, the methodology for the Household Workforce Survey (the primary source of data in this press statement) has been revised to meet the requirements of the new European regulations that came into force on January 1, 2021.The changes generate a noticeable impact on the estimates - especially on the number of the employed population (and implicitly on the number of the economically active population - which is the denominator of the "unemployment rate" indicator).That is why the provisional data published for January - March 2021 are not comparable with those published for previous times, according to INS.