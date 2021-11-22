Romania's national outfit for Miss Universe beauty pageant designed by Israeli artist of Romanian descent

The dress Romania's representative to the Miss Universe pageant, Carmina Olimpia Cotfas, will wear at the national costume show of the competition which will take place in December in Israel is the creation of Israeli fashion designer of Romanian descent Aviad Arik Herman.

The outfit - a tribute to the traditional Romanian folk dress and a reinterpretation of the folk-inspired overcoat worn by Queen Maria of Romania - was presented on Monday during an event held in the foyer of the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest.

The dress took three months to finish and is made of fine brocade and luxury embroidery with Romanian motifs, features 10,000 Swarovski crystals in the colors of the Romanian flag, and it is worth over 20,000 dollars.

Attending the event, Israel's ambassador in Bucharest David Saranga said that, as a member of the jury that chose the winner of the Miss Universe Romania contest, he was impressed by the new titleholder's elegance, beauty, education and personality.

"In Israel, this contest enjoys high public appreciation because it reflects the diverse spirit of our society. For me this event is a reason for double joy. Firstly, because this year's Miss Universe pageant takes place in Israel, and secondly because the dress Miss Universe Romania will wear in the final is created by an Israeli designer with Romanian origins. The quote from Queen Maria of Romania 'I came to this country at a young age and I became one of you' also symbolizes the story of the State of Israel. Just as Queen Maria arrived in Romania and felt at home, so did millions of Jews who emigrated to Israel, including 400,000 from Romania," said David Saranga.

"I have always admired the beauty of the traditional Romanian costume, a costume that evokes the history and culture of a loving and proud people. The fact that the design of this outfit was inspired by the national costume makes this creation a piece of history," he said.

The ambassador also reminded that Israel has reopened its borders for tourists and invited the Romanians to visit his country.

"Last but not least, early this month, Israel has reopened its borders for tourists. I invite the Romanian public to discover Eilat and the other beautiful places in Israel. From Eilat or wherever we are on December 12 we will celebrate alongside the entire world the beauty, talent and power of women. This time I will no longer sit on the jury, so I can cheer for both contestants - Miss Universe Romania and Miss Universe Israel," the ambassador said.