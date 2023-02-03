Romania's new car registrations drop 12.3pct in Q4 2022

Romania's new passenger car registrations went down 12.3pct in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the fourth quarter of 2021, while new cargo vehicles registrations went down 7.2pct in the same interval, according to data posted by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

Second-hand cars accounted for 68.3pct of the total new registrations, in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 5pct against the same quarter of 2021, told Agerpres.

Also, the buses and minibuses segment of the new registrations of vehicles meant for passenger transport went up by 54.9pct over October-December 2022 against October-December 2021, while the motorcycles and mopeds segment went up 23.9pct and the passenger cars went up 3.4pct.

New registrations of cargo vehicles recorded growth on the tractor segment, by 45.1pct, and went down on the truck segment (including special vehicles) and by 12.8pct on the trailers and semi-trailers segment.

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, in the fourth quarter of 2022, new registrations of road vehicles decreased by 12.5pct for passenger cars and by 10.9pct for cargo vehicles.

By classification in the European Pollution Standards, 59.9pct of the vehicles in circulation were Euro 4, Euro 5 or Euro 6, at the end of the IV quarter of 2022, and 11.5pct of the vehicles were ranked as Non-Euro by pollution standards.

For the passenger car category, the largest share was held by vehicles meeting the European Euro 4 norm, respectively 34.9pct; for the category of buses and minibuses, most vehicles, respectively 24.8pct, were ranked according to the Euro 3 norm, and for the category of mopeds and motorcycles, most vehicles, respectively 27.7pct, were found to be Non-Euro.

Vehicles meeting the European Euro 3 norm prevailed for the truck category in proportion of 29.3pct, those conforming to the Euro 6 norm were predominant for the tractor category in proportion of 37.3pct, while for the category of road vehicles for special purposes most vehicles, respectively 24.9pct, were ranked in the Non-Euro norm.