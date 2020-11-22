Romania's new SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,837; COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,047

As many as 5,837 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 20,790 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Sunday, 418,645 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 295,148 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,898,743 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 20,790 were performed in the last 24 hours, 13,258 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,532 upon request.

Another 131 people - 69 men and 62 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 10,047.

Of these, two deaths was recorded in the 40-49 years age category, 10 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 32 deaths in the 60-69 age range, 56 deaths in the 70-79 age range and 31 deaths in people over 80 years old.

According to the GCS, 125 patients had comorbidities, four patients had no comorbidities, and for two patients no pre-existing medical conditions have been reported so far.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 7,208 fines amounting to 1,175,680 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 13,492 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of whom 1,174 in intensive care.

In Romania, 47,525 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 12,587 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 74,922 people are in quarantine at home, and 15 people in institutional quarantine.

A total of 881 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

As concerns the infection rate, Sibiu County has recorded a slight decrease to 8.62 per 1,000 inhabitants, still being the highest infection rate in the country, followed by Ilfov with an infection rate of 8.17 and Cluj County with 7.06 per 1,000 population. The municipality of Bucharest has an incidence of 6.13 per 1,000 inhabitants, up from the previous day when it was 5.88. A high infection rate is also being recorded in the counties of Brasov - 7.01, Constanta - 6.42, Alba - 6.21, Arad - 5.84, Timis - 5.73, Bihor - 5.12 and Satu Mare - 5.04.

Bucharest City - 1,222 and the counties of Brasov - 609, Prahova - 399, Ilfov - 377, Sibiu - 349, Iasi - 312 and Arges - 312 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting.

Most of the SARS-CoV-2 infection cases in Romania so far have been recorded in Bucharest City - 58,405, as well as the counties of Cluj - 18,916, Iasi - 17,462, Timis - 17,179, Prahova - 17,130, and Brasov - 16,691.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains constant at 6,864 and the death toll at 126.