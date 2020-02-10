Romania's Olaru, wins gold, silver at Tashkent weightlifting competition

Romanian weightlifter Raluca Olaru won one gold and two silver medals on Monday in the women's 64 kg class of the sixth edition of the International Solidarity Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a Silver qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Weightlifting Federation.

Olaru prevailed in the snatch lift, with 95 kg, came in second in the clean and jerk lift, with 113 kg, and also second in total, with 208 kg.She was trained in the competition by the coach of the Romanian Olympic team, Doru Agache, and the award ceremony was officiated by Chairman of the Romanian Weightlifting Federation Nicu Vlad, who is also Vice President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).