Romania's population reaches 21.943 million persons on July 1 2022, by domicile, down 0.5pct y-o-y

Romania's population reached 21.943 million people on July 1, 2022, by domicile, down by 0.5pct against July 1, 2021, according to data provided by the National Statistics Institute (INS), published on Friday.

According to the INS, the urban population and the female population are in the majority (56.2pct and 51.2pct, respectively). The phenomenon of demographic aging has grown, with the elderly population of 65 years and over surpassing the young population of 0-14 years by 672,000 people (3.860 million compared to 3.188 million people), told Agerpres.

On July 1, 2022, the urban residential population counted 12.337 million people, down from July 1, 2021 (0.6pct). The female population on July 1, 2022 counted 11,234 million people, down by over 51,000 people compared to the same date of the previous year.

The demographic aging process has grown compared to July 1, 2021, by the increase (by 0.2 percentage points) of the share of the elderly population (65 years and over) and by the slight decrease (by 0.1 percentage points) of the share of young people (0-14 years).

The demographic aging index increased from 119.3 (on July 1, 2021) to 121.1 elderly people per 100 young people (on July 1, 2022).

The average age of the population was 42.1 years, 0.1 years higher than on July 1, 2021. The median age was 42.6 years, an increase of 0.2 years compared to July 1, 2021.

On July 1, 2022, the largest share in the total population was held by the 50-54 age group (9.0pct). Among males, the share of this age group was 9.2pct, and among females 8.8pct. The share of the 0-4 year old group was 4.6pct, lower than that of the 5-9 year old group (4.8pct) and the 10-14 year old group (5.1pct).