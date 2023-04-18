Romania's rate of disabled persons at 3.99 pct as of end-December 2022

There were 875,594 persons with disabilities registered in Romania as of end-December 2022, accounting for a rate of 3.99 percent of the total population; of these, 98.12 percent (859,176) were in family care and/or lived independently (not institutionalized), while 1.88 percent (16,418) lived in dedicated residential social assistance public institutions (institutionalized) managed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity, through the National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of Disabled Persons.

According to Law No. 448/2006 on the protection and promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities, republished, the acknowledged types of disability are: physical, visual or hearing impairment, deafblindness, somatic, mental or psychological impairment, HIV/AIDS, associated disabilities, rare diseases, told Agerpres.

At the end of 2022, women represented 53.42 percent of the total number of persons with disabilities. People aged over 50 represented 67.41 percent of the total number of adults with disabilities. According to centralized data, 46.94 percent were aged between 18 - 64 (411,022 people), and 44.46 percent were over 65 (389,304).

According to Law No. 448/2006 on the protection and promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities, republished, the degrees of disability are severe, marked, moderate and mild.

People with severe disabilities represented 42.21 percent of the total (compared to 40.47 percent as of December 31, 2021), those with marked disabilities accounted for 46.67 percent (compared to 47.37 percent as of December 31, 2021) and those with moderate and mild disabilities accounted for 11.12 percent (compared to 12.16 percent as of December 31, 2021).

There were 555 public social assistance institutions for adults with disabilities as of December 31, 2022 (compared to 525 as of end-2021), of which 496 residential facilities (compared to 469 on December 31, 2021) and 59 non-residential - day care facilities (compared to 56 on December 31, 2021).

Over three quarters (86.69 percent) of the public residential institutions for adults with disabilities are care and assistance centers (37.70 percent) with 7,580 beneficiaries, sheltered homes (31.45 percent) with 1,079 beneficiaries, and ability and rehabilitation centers (17.54 percent) with 3,114 beneficiaries. The people served by such facilities account for 71.71 percent of the total number of 16,418 disabled persons living in residential institutions. The existing 29 neuropsychiatric rehabilitation centers also serve a significant number of 3,140 people (19.13 percent).

Of the 496 public residential social assistance institutions for adults with disabilities, 59 are centers with over 50 beneficiaries (6,068