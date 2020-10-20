Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 3,400 to 186,254; death toll reaches 5,996

As many as 3,400 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 29,400 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Monday, 186,254 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A number of 134,395 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 2,890,071 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 29,400 were performed in the last 24 hours - 19,172 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,228 upon request.

Also, since the last information made by GCS, the results of 445 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until October 20 have been reported.

A total of 827 retested positive for COVID-19.

Bucharest and Alba county have the highest cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the new coronavirus calculated in the last 14 days per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Tuesday, of 3.23 and 3.06 respectively.

Another 65 people - 34 men and 31 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing Romania's COVID-19 total death toll to 5,996.

According to the GCS, 61 deaths are in patients with pre-existing conditions, one patient did not have any pre-existing conditions and for three patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 5,220 fines, amounting to 837,030 lei, for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 10,266 people in Romania are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, and 768 patients are in intensive care.

In Romania, 20,352 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 9,880 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 50,285 people are in quarantine at home, and 16 in institutional quarantine.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains unchanged at 6,829 while the death toll stays at 126.

Bucharest - 545, Cluj - 228, Iasi - 214, Timis - 146 and Prahova - 132 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting.

The most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest - 27,829 and in the counties of Iasi - 8,215, Prahova - 8,112, Suceava - 8,038 and Brasov - 7,969.