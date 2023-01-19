Romania's support for Rep. of Moldova reiterated at meeting of the two states' top Parliament officials

The need for the bilateral dialogue between Romania and the Republic of Moldova to continue at the same intense level and the support provided by Romania for the security and stability of the neighboring country were two of the topics of the meeting of Senate acting President Alina Gorghiu with the visiting President of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu.

"The senior Romanian official emphasized the need for an intense and open bilateral dialogue to continue at all levels, including between the two Parliaments. The sides noted the good cooperation between the Senate of Romania and the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, as the joint meeting of the two Parliaments held in Chisinau in 2022, as well as the meeting planned for this year in Bucharest reflect the upward trend of relations in the line of parliamentary diplomacy," shows a Senate statement issued on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

Gorghiu welcomed the organization in Pitesti, between January 19 and 21, of the joint meeting of the Law Committees of the Senate of Romania and of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, pointing out that this initiative is an opportunity to exchange best legislative practices such as legal education in schools or the compatibility of legal professions.

The acting head of the Romanian Senate mentioned that the reform of the judiciary that Chisinau intends to implement will be on the agenda of the meeting of the two committees.

Alina Gorghiu also proposed the organization of a meeting of the Moldovan Parliament's Platform of Women Deputies with women lawmakers from the Bucharest legislature.

She also reiterated Romania's support for the security and stability of Chisinau through concrete bilateral actions, as well as on a multilateral level through the Moldova Support Platform.

Gorghiu welcomed the presence of the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, at the World Economic Forum in Davos and pointed out that the Kremlin's energy blackmail must stop.

The acting President of the Senate stated that Romania, including through parliamentary diplomacy, contributes to increasing the role and visibility of the Republic of Moldova at European and international level and opined that the organization by the Republic of Moldova, on June 1, 2023, of the second European Political Community Summit, represents an opportunity in this regard.