Romarm Administrative Board removes general manager Gabriel Tutu from office

The Administrative Board of Romarm decided to remove General Manager of the company Gabriel Tutu from office, as of 14 March 2023.

"Taking into account the development of the events regarding the situation of Mr Gabriel Tutu, by imposing some new obligations within the judicial control preventive measure, the Administrative Board of CN Romarm SA decided to remove Mr. Gabriel Tutu from the general manager office starting on 14.03.2023. Until the appointment of a new general manager, the executive management will be provided by the economic director," a release published on the company's website mentions.Economy Minister Florin Spataru announced at end-February that the relevant Ministry has started the procedures for the selection of the Administrative Board of Romarm and the general manager, according to Ordinance No.109/2011 regarding corporative governing of public enterprises, mentioning that the procedure could last approximately three months.According to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), because of the pandemic generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, between 19 March 2020 and 16 September 2021, Gabriel Tutu, as the general manager of Romarm, by breaching the legal provisions, would have concluded with an association of companies, which also included a company steered by Alexandru Piturca, in disadvantageous conditions for the company he managed, two public procurement contracts aimed at the purchase of seven non-compliant machines for the production of protection masks.