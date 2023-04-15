Romascanu: Art remains expression of freedom; let's honor ur artists and enjoy their creations!

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, says on the occasion of the World Art Day, marked on Saturday, that art remains an expression of freedom and urges to honoring artists and enjoy their creations.

„Art, through all its forms of manifestation, has the power to bring us together and to be comfort or even support in difficult times, helping us not to lose sight of the essential and to move on. This year, the World Day of Art takes place on Holy Saturday, an extremely important day for Orthodox believers who await the Resurrection of the Lord, another occasion when we take care of our souls. So today, perhaps more than ever, I want us to celebrate by turn towards itself, towards the fundamental values of the Romanian people, and let's put beauty first. At the same time, let's not forget that art has accompanied humanity since ancient times and, beyond its social and identity valences, remains an expression of freedom. Let us let's honor the artists and enjoy their creations!", said the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu.

World Art Day, an initiative of the International Art Association within the XVII General Assembly in Guadalajara, Mexico, is celebrated on April 15.

Celebrated for the first time in 2012, the date was symbolically chosen to honor the memory of Leonardo da Vinci, a complex sculptor, painter, architect and inventor, born on 15 April, 571 years ago.

AGERPRES