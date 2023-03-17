Romfilatelia launches special philatelic product dedicated to House of Francophonie in Romania

Romfilatelia joined the initiative of the Politehnica University of Bucharest (UPB) regarding the marking of 30 years since Romania became a full member of the institutional Francophonie, launching a special philatelic product dedicated to the House of Francophonie in Romania.

"By participating in this anniversary event, the Romanian postage stamp highlights the value and diversity of Romania's contribution within Francophonie, supporting the actions taken to promote Francophonie and its values, with the promise that it will continue its mission as a vector of public diplomacy and cultural ambassador," Romfilatelia conveyed on Friday.

A plaque of the House of Francophonie in Romania was unveiled on Thursday at the Regie Student Complex of the University Politehnica of Bucharest. Romania became a full member of the institutional Francophonie 30 years ago, told Agerpres.