Romfilatelia will put into circulation, on Tuesday, a new joint issue of Romania-Morocco postage stamps, on the theme of folk art.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the issue consists of two postal stamps and a "first day" envelope. The 4 lei face value postal stamp shows a picture of a Romanian blouse from Valcea and a ceramic object from Horezu.

"The traditional costume from Valcea is one of the most refined and varied. The basic piece, the long shirt or ia, is tailored in the Carpathian style with the sheets of cloth tightened on the headband around the neck. In the literature this piece is described as spectacular, impressing both by the decoration that extends over the entire surface of the sleeves, chest, neck and back, and by the lavish material used," says the source.

The 10 lei face value stamp shows a picture of a "Khrib" caftan typical of the Moroccan city of Fes and a Fes porcelain object.

The material from which the caftan is made, brocade, is one of the most remarkable fabrics made by Moroccan craftsmen. Its complex, polychrome, raised motifs are very similar to embroidery. It is the result of an ancestral weaving technique that has almost completely disappeared. The creation of this weaving involves the participation of the weaver "derraz," zardkhani." Formerly known as 'zardkhan,' a Persian word meaning 'cloth of kings,', brocade acquired a new name in the 20th century: 'Khrib.' The word "Khrib" means "ruin" because this brocade was so expensive that it ruined families' wallets, the release reads.

According to Romfilatelia, Moroccan decorative ceramics for furniture were of high quality, one of the most exquisite products, occupying an important place among royal gifts. Ceramic objects were wheel-worked by men in urban workshops in the cities of Fes, Meknes, Sale and Safi.

The issue will be available from May 21 in Romfilatelia shops in Bucharest, Bacau, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, as well as in the online shop http://romfilatelia.ro/store/.