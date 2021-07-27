Rosia Montana on World Heritage List - EnviMin Barna: Cultural value can be used through tourism

Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Tanczos Barna says the inclusion of the Rosia Montana Mining Landscape on the World Heritage List represents an opportunity for the development of tourism in the area.

"It is a recognition of the cultural value that we have; it is a global recognition, it will generate a special global interest for these cultural values, and I hope that it will be a new resource, a new beginning for this area, where (.. .) this cultural value can be capitalised on through tourism, through activities that will produce money in the area," Barna said on Tuesday on a working visit to Alba County.

He added that the dissatisfied should view this decision as a chance for the locals, Agerpres informs.

"The presentation of the 'Rosia Montana' file was taken up at the governmental level, in the coalition, and we also have the result; it is a positive outcome and we go further with it. (...) To those who are dissatisfied, probably for reasons of economic activity and securing daily living in this region, I tell that this is a new resource that must be used rationally and efficiently, so that we can turn this global recognition of the Roman galleries there into an advantage," added Barna.

The Rosia Montana Mining Landscape was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Tuesday. The decision was taken by consensus by the World Heritage Committee at its 44th extended session in Fouzhou, China.