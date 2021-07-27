Rosia Montana on World Heritage List : Political reactions

The inclusion of Rosia Montana on the UNESCO World Heritage List is a reason for national pride, but certainly also a reason for responsibility, says MP Mihai Weber, chairman of the Joint Standing Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on UNESCO.

"Saving the national heritage is a duty we have to future generations and that, as I have always claimed, must not have a political colour," Weber said in a press statement released on Tuesday.

The Rosia Montana Mining Landscape made it to the World Heritage List on Tuesday, as decided by the World Heritage Committee, which met in its 44th session on July 27, the 65th anniversary of Romania joining UNESCO, Agerpres informs.

Weber adds that the system of Roman galleries, along with other cultural, historical and natural assets are thus recognised for their exceptional value. Independent UNESCO experts have recommended, since 2019, that the site be inscribed on both the World Heritage List and the List of World Heritage in Danger.

The MP mentions that under a Statement of Outstanding Universal Value, UNESCO established that Rosia Montana is the largest and most technically diverse Roman gold underground mining complex currently known in the world. The Rosia Montana Mining Landscape is the most important example of gold mining from the Roman period, which demonstrates the use of innovative techniques developed by skilled miners, a pioneer work in the technical history of mining.

"The local administrations, together with officials of the relevant ministries have a mission, more than ever before, to solve some of the problems that still exist at Rosia Montana. The debates that we had on this subject at the meetings of the Joint Standing Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on UNESCO revealed that Rosia Montana remains a challenge: a balanced and responsible approach is needed, combining the need to safeguard the inherited cultural heritage with the economic aspects signalled by the local community. Protecting and promoting the cultural landscape and responsible mining are two components that are not excluded and for which there are certainly administrative solutions," said the chairman of the Joint Standing Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on UNESCO. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Rosia Montana in UNESCO World Heritage List / Ciolos: I couldn't have received a better gift on my birthday

Bucharest, July 27 /Agerpres/ - MEP Dacian Ciolos, Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance co-chairman, says the inclusion of the site at Rosia Montana in the UNESCO World Heritage List represents "a unique chance to sustainable development."

"Rosia Montana has become a UNESCO World Heritage Site today. It is great news and there could not have been a better gift to enjoy my birthday. The Rosia Montana community, which I know, have deserved this chance a long time, because the people there, but also other civic organisations in the country have fought for years for this recognition, it is a unique chance for sustainable development, a chance that I hope we can fully exploit. It is the victory of all those who, through their civic involvement, saved one of the most precious treasures of the ancient history of the Romanians, but beyond the prestige of being part of the UNESCO Heritage, it is, first of all, to find economic and social solutions, viable and sustainable, for tourist development. All this, based on the profile of the area, will bring prosperity to the people of the region. Congratulations to all those who believed in this opportunity and who made possible the moment today," Ciolos wrote on Tuesday on Facebook.

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna also expressed joy that the site "has finally gained international recognition."

"We have been fighting for years to protect the history and environment of Rosia Montana, and today we received great news. We have actively supported the Rosia Montana file at UNESCO from the beginning and I am glad that this site has managed to finally achieve international recognition. There is a huge chance for heritage development and - at the same time - heritage conservation. Now it will be much easier to access funding for heritage protection and investment in economic activities that enhance Roman galleries and the local mining landscape. (...) Rosia Montana is a major victory of the new political generation," Barna also wrote on Facebook.