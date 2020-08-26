Royal Canadian Air Force - Enhanced Air Policing missions in Romania, September - December

The detachment of the Royal Canadian Air Force, which will carry out enhanced Air Policing missions along with Romanian airmen, under NATO command, is being deployed to the 57th "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Air Base, informs a press release sent by the Ministry of Defense to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, the Romanian and Canadian military staff will carry out, between September and December, missions with CF-188 Hornet, F-16 Fighting Falcon and MiG-21 LanceR aircraft.

The Canadian detachment consists of approximately 145 pilots and technical staff, with six CF-188 Hornet aircraft.

This is the fourth rotation at "Mihail Kogalniceanu" of the Royal Canadian Air Force, after those in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Canadian military staff also performed a mission in Romania, at Campia Turzii, in 2014.

Joint air police missions contribute to the development of response and deterrence capacity, as well as to strengthening interoperability between the Romanian and Canadian Air Forces, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

"The deployment of CAF aircraft to Romania is part of the implementation of the Action Plan to ensure NATO's operational capability on the Alliance's eastern flank in both the northern and southern areas and demonstrates NATO's unity and determination in response to security challenges," states the quoted source.

