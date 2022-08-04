Royal Canadian Air Force starting air policing mission in Romania

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is starting today an air policing mission in Romania.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) the Canadian detachment, consisting of approximately 180 military personnel (pilots and technical personnel) and six CF-188 Hornet aircraft, will carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command in the next four months together with military personnel belonging to the Romanian Air Force. F-16 Fighting Falcon and MiG-21 LanceR aircraft and two other CF-188 Hornet aircraft will participate in the same period in an exercises organised with NATO allies, Agerpres.

This is the sixth rotation at Mihail Kogalniceanu of the Royal Canadian Air Force, after those carried out in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Canadian military also carried out a mission in Romania at Campia Turzii in 2014, according to MApN.

The joint air policing missions are said to contribute to the development of the response and deterrence capacity, as well as to the consolidation of interoperability between the Romanian and Canadian Air Forces.

The deployment of CF-188 Hornet aircraft in Romania is part of the implementation of an action plan securing the operational capacity of NATO on the eastern flank both in the northern and southern areas and demonstrates the unity and determination of NATO in response to the challenges of the environment security.