Royal Family has organised over 230 public events this year, in Romania and abroad

This year, the Royal Family organized 237 public events in the Capital, in communities throughout the country and abroad on military, diplomatic, economic, educational, social, sports, health, scientific and artistic topics, agerpres reports.

In 2021, members of the Royal Family numbered 17 presences in localities in the country (Cluj-Napoca, Cernica, Predeal, Cisnadioara, Ploiesti, Chisinau-Cris, Alba Iulia, Sinaia, Horezu, Savarsin - eight times) and seven visits abroad (Great Britain, Poland, Germany, Italy, Austria, Slovakia, Turkey - online participation), according to the information published on the Facebook page of the Royal Family.Also, among the activities of the year that ends are mentioned 14 video speeches of the Custodian of the Crown and Prince Radu addressed to the Romanian society and on topics related to COVID-19, the Red Cross, the Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania and aspects regarding the special situation in which the Romanian society found itself in 2020 and new messages sent by Her Majesty to high dignitaries of the world and to some institutions and organizations in the country under the conditions of isolation caused by COVID-19 pandemic.At the same time, two important speeches of Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown, on issues related to Romania, the European Union and NATO are noted: the Royal Evening for the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Bucharest; Christmas message addressed to Romanians by Her Majesty Margareta.Crown Custodian Margareta is the most important female personality in Romania (Forbes Romania 2021).According to the source, 47 schools, high schools, universities and organizations bear royal names - in Romania and in the Republic of Moldova; 67 institutions and organizations have High Royal Patronage - in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, France and the United Kingdom; annually, eight university scholarships are personally awarded by Her Majesty the Custodian of the Crown and by HRH Prince Radu.At the end of 2021, 37 million hits were registered on the Romania Regala Ro website.All public actions of the Royal Family were covered financially by the Association Of Her Majesty's House and the Royal Family's Collection Foundation.