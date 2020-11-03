Royal Family saddened by death of historian Keith Hitchins, faithful supporter of Romanian Crown values, principles

Romania's Royal Family is saddened by the death of historian Keith Hitchins, "an erudite scholar" and author of a "monumental" history of the Romanians, a faithful supporter of the values and principles of the Romanian Crown.

"Her Majesty the Crown Custodian has learned with sadness about the death of the university professor and academician Keith Hitchins, author of a monumental history of the Romanians and a faithful supporter of the values and principles of the Romanian Crown. Romania, as well as the history of the struggle of the Transylvanian Romanians for self-determination and union, the author of the most valuable contemporary historiography of the Romanian nation," reads a post on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania.

According to the post, in 2008, King Mihai I awarded Hitchins the Cross of the Royal House of Romania, "for his fundamental works on Romania, many of them focussed on the Royal House and the monarchy; for his scientific contribution to the study of the modern Romanian state and the modern history of Romania, as his scientific contribution was an act of loyalty to the Royal House of Romania and the Romanian state."

"Keith Hitchins is also the author of an essay in which he summarises the historic role of King Mihai on August 23, 1944, demonstrating his global understanding on Romania's historical phenomena. The Royal Family wants to send its condolences to the grieving family and regrets over the passing of this erudite scholar! May God rest him in peace!," the post also reads.