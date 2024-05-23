'Royal Family's contribution to strengthening Romania's role in NATO and EU 2002-2023 exhibition' displayed in Luxembourg

AGERPRES special correspondent Gina Stefan reports: The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, and Prince Radu participated on Wednesday evening at the Scheiss Cultural Centre in Luxembourg in the presentation of the AGERPRES travelling photo exhibition "Royal Family's contribution to strengthening Romania's role in NATO and EU 2002-2023," which took place in the presence of dozens of members of the Romanian community in this country.

Crina Enita, President of the Luxembourg-Romania Association, said at the opening of the event that the exhibition includes photos from the AGERPRES archive illustrating part of the foreign visits paid by His Majesty King Mihai, His Majesty Margareta and His Royal Highness Prince Radu, which was inaugurated in Brussels in March at the headquarters of the Permanent Delegation of Romania to NATO and will accompany the royal visits this year.

"In the year 2024, Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu continue the public action supported by foreign and military policy to underline Romania's leading role in the current security crisis on the eastern flank of NATO and the EU, as well as to support, without interruption and decisively, the European path of the Republic of Moldova. Through this exhibition, the public has the opportunity to better understand the complexity of international relations and the role that the Royal Family plays in strengthening Romania's position within the international community," said Crina Enita.

In turn, Romania's Ambassador to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Alexandrina-Livia Rusu mentioned that the AGERPRES exhibition highlights significant moments in the actions of the Royal Family aimed at promoting Romania and strengthening its role in the European Union and NATO.

"The exhibition covers the period 2002 - 2023, but Her Majesty's work spans more than 30 years and I am convinced that it will continue with the same assiduity. For those who do not know the subject well enough, I believe that Romania has a unique formula and the diplomatic efforts of the Romanian authorities and the Royal Family have complemented each other over time in an attempt to achieve objectives of major interest to the European Union and NATO, with accession to these two structures being crucial for Romania," said Alexandrina-Livia Rusu.

In turn, Her Majesty Margareta expressed voiced gladness to be with the Romanians in Luxembourg and mentioned that the AGERPRES exhibition showed how much the Royal Family fought for Romania.

"Because, you know, we were in exile and it was impossible to do anything more than talk about this part of the world that nobody knew, it was hidden. And that's why I'm glad we were able to do something and intensify these efforts, especially now. (...) It is very serious what is happening now and it is a pity, it is a great pity, but still we are doing our best for our country and for the Republic of Moldova. Now, you know, we are here to plead the cause of the Republic of Moldova for Europe," said the Crown Custodian.

Prince Radu also spoke about the fact that a part of the Romanian people, who are beyond the Prut, needs help.

"It's no big deal, you don't need much patriotism or courage to understand that you have to help your own people. Otherwise, for 160 years, the Crown would have been useless if it didn't do that. It relies solely on the trust and love of the people, not on voting or other support. So, we are happy every time we come back here and very grateful that the Romanian Army, here on this visit as well, is with us as it has been for a century and a half or even more and together we write with the Romanian diplomacy, with the Romanian Academy, with our church and of course with the whole society, with the nation, the pages of today and tomorrow of our own history. So far, our generation has not known war, only the four previous royal generations have. Now we are in line with them. We have our war two steps away from Romania and less than two steps away from the Republic of Moldova and it is our duty to face this moment in order not to shame those before us," Prince Radu said.

After the opening of the exhibition, the Crown Custodian and Prince Radu had a long discussion with members of the Romanian community, who said they were honoured to be able to participate in this event and appreciated the role of the Royal Family in strengthening Romania's role in NATO and the European Union.

Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu are paying a visit to Luxembourg, where they advocated for the support of the Republic of Moldova in the European integration process.