Royal House: Academician Alexandru Zub awarded Cantemir Prize

Academician Alexandru Zub has been awarded the Cantemir Prize; the ceremony is scheduled to take place in the second half of the year.

"The 7th Cantemir Prize, an annual prize offered on the occasion of the Royal Colloquia, is awarded in 2020 to Professor Alexandru Zub, a member of the Romanian Academy. Considering the existing restrictions because of the COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 edition of the Royal Colloquium has been cancelled. The 7th Cantemir Prize will be awarded to the academician in the second half of the year," states the romaniaregala.ro website.The Cantemir Prize and the Royal Colloquia awards, which take place under the High Patronage of Prince Radu of Romania, pay homage to the memory and spirit of the enlightened princes Dimitrie Cantemir and Antioh Cantemir, were awarded in 2010-2012 at the University of Oxford for books focusing the themes of the annual conferences of the Cantemir Project. Since 2017, the Prize has been awarded in Sinaia and Bucharest for the entire work of each winner.Among those awarded the Catemir Prize are: Stefan Lemny (National Library of France) - 2010; Alison Bashford (University of Sydney) and Philippa Levine (University of Texas, Austin) - 2011; Martin Dodge, Chris Perkins (both from the University of Manchester) and Rob Kitchin (National University of Ireland, Maynooth) - 2012; Moshe Idel (Hebrew University of Jerusalem) - 2017; Gregory Claeys (Royal Holloway, University of London) - 2018; Jorn Russen (President Emeritus, Kulturwissenschaftliches Institut, Essen) - 2019.