Ruling coalition MPs to attend debate on motion of no-confidence, but not to vote

Ludovic Orban, national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major in the ruling coalition, announced on Tuesday that PNL and its government allies decided that the majority MPs be present at the debate and vote on the motion of no-confidence tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) but stop short of actually voting.

"The coalition and the party have we made the decision to be there for the debate on the motion of no-confidence but stop short of actually voting just to show the lack of a majority and the gratuitousness of this PSD politicking act," Orban told a news conference after a meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau, agerpres report.