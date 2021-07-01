 
     
Rural vaccine rollout ramps up with help of mobile teams

President of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, announced that the rural vaccine rollout will be intensified with the help of mobile teams.

"Another priority of ours, as already announced, is related to the 'city vaccinates the village' concept. We will push the program forward in the next period by increasing the number of mobile teams and by stepping up vaccination activities with the help thereof," Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

The CNCAV president added that 642 mobile teams are being deployed to ensure immunization in rural areas and that they have currently reached approximately 1,283 of the 2,862 communes slated for vaccination activities (which represents 44.8 percent of the territorial administrative units targeted for easy access to immunization).

"Besides these, vaccination centres are organized in another 177 communes," said the CNCAV head.

