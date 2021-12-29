 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Russian Defence Ministry Represenation employee notifies Police on safe money dissapearance (sources)

stiri.md
Rusia steag drapel

An employee of the Representation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for the commemorative activity in honour of heroes in Romania notified the Police about the disappearance of a sum of money from the institution's safe, police sources told AGERPRES.

"On December 27, Police Station 4 was notified directly by a man, an employee of a foreign representative office, that a sum of money had disappeared from the institution's safe. The search was carried out on the spot and pieces of evidence in the case are being investigated," the Capital Police Press Office reported on Wednesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

Police Station 4 is continuing the investigations into aggravated theft, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 1 Court.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.