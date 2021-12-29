Russian Defence Ministry Represenation employee notifies Police on safe money dissapearance (sources)

An employee of the Representation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for the commemorative activity in honour of heroes in Romania notified the Police about the disappearance of a sum of money from the institution's safe, police sources told AGERPRES.

"On December 27, Police Station 4 was notified directly by a man, an employee of a foreign representative office, that a sum of money had disappeared from the institution's safe. The search was carried out on the spot and pieces of evidence in the case are being investigated," the Capital Police Press Office reported on Wednesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

Police Station 4 is continuing the investigations into aggravated theft, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 1 Court.