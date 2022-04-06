Russian Embassy: Driver crashing into institution's fence - under 'influence of anti-Russian hysteria'

The driver who crashed into the fence of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest was under the "influence of an outburst of anti-Russian hysteria", the diplomatic mission claims, in a message posted on the official Facebook page.

"The embassy expresses its deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the man who set himself on fire in his car after the failed attempt smash the gates of the Russian Embassy in Romania. We must state with regret that whatever the motive of the driver, there is no doubt that he committed this act under the influence of an outburst of anti-Russian hysteria," said the embassy representatives.According to the representatives of the diplomatic mission, none of the employees of the Embassy and the Romanian law enforcement forces were injured as a result of the incident.The prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office of the Bucharest Tribunal, dealing with the case of the man who died on Wednesday morning after crashing into the fence of the Russian Embassy, declared that containers with flammable substances were found inside the car.Asked if the gesture could be considered terrorist, the investigator replied: "There are no concrete elements in this sense at the moment, we cannot say at the moment that this gesture is related to anything other than personal circumstances."