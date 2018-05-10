SAB - Spring Edition 2018 showcases over 200 auto models, features industry's electric trend

More than 200 car models, a fifth of which electrics and hybrids, are on display at the Bucharest Auto Show (SAB) - Spring Edition running May 10 - 13 at the Romexpo exhibition center in Bucharest.

At the opening press conference on Thursday the organizers of the event, now in its 4th year, said that they expect visitor numbers to be 10 percent higher this year compared to 2017. "For this year's SAB - Spring Edition we hope to see an at least 10 percent higher number of visitors compared to last year, provided that the weather cooperates. Last year we had about 30,000 visitors," said Sorin Radacineanu, one of the organizers of the SAB - Spring Edition.The range of vehicles on display includes over 200 models, from sports and green cars to 4x4 SUVs. "The electrics segment is very well represented this year, we all realize that this is the future. This year, out of the total of over 200 models exhibited, about 40 are eco-friendly cars," said project coordinator Albert Kiss.An attraction at SAB - Spring Edition is #StreetFoodPark, the special event dedicated to street food culture that joins some of the best-known artisans in the industry.The bill of the event includes exclusive drift shows performed by members of Bulgaria's drift club DCB, that has European champions and vice-champions in its line-up. 16 national and international drift pilots will join their talent and professionalism to offer the visitors a roaring atmosphere. Revving it up in the dedicated areas will be, among others, Sorin Ene, 2017 King of Europe vice-champion, 2015 national champion, and 2013 national vice-champion, and Angyal Zoltan (Hungary) with his bold moto stunts.