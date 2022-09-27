Salaries of local elected officials to be raised, Chamber of Deputies decides

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, the approval project of the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 115/2022, approving an amendment that provides for salary increases for mayors, vice-mayors, presidents and vice-presidents of county councils and the staff of the mayoralties' offices.

168 votes 'for', 79 'against' and 4 abstentions were recorded.

The deputies introduced an amendment that provides for the increase of the indemnities of the persons who occupy positions of public dignity elected within the bodies of the local public authority.

At the same time, the deputies removed from the version previously adopted by the Senate the text that provided for the increase in the salaries of parliamentarians and specialized staff involved in the legislative process within the General Secretariat of the Government, the services of the Parliament, the Legislative Council and the Presidential Administration.

The opposition deputies, respectively Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and Save Romania Union (USR), opposed this amendment, while the coalition deputies explained why it is necessary to increase the salaries of local elected officials.

The Chamber of Deputies is a decision-making body for this kind of bill.AGERPRES