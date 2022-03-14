Salvati Copiii warns about risks refugee children from Ukraine are facing

Salvati Copiii [Save the Children] Romania warns about the risks the refugee children from Ukraine are facing, including human trafficking.Ever since the war started in Ukraine, 4,442 Ukrainian children and 3,775 adults - women, elderly, men with a documented medical condition, extended families - have received humanitarian assistance from Salvati Copiii Romania. Moreover, psycho-emotional services have been provided to children who were forced to abandoned their home, according to a press release of this organization sent on Monday to AGERPRES.
The Salvati Copiii teams working at the border checking points and refugee centres have more than 45 experts (coordinators, psychologists, educators, social assistants) and 56 volunteers, some of them speaking Ukrainian.
"What is urgent now is to provide fast humanitarian assistance, information and emotional support, both at the border and at the centres where they are accommodated. And children coming from the childcare centres in Ukraine are even more vulnerable," said the representatives of the organization.
They pointed out Salvati Copiii is the only NGO present in the two refugee camps in Siret and Radauti, working especially to help the children.
The children who took refugee from Ukraine have been received at the border with staple foods, hygiene products, clothes, shoes, pampers, pacifiers, baby bottles, baby strollers, hot water thermoses, toys, blankets and other products, while the mothers received free of charge phone cards from the mobile phone companies, emotional support, translation and counseling about the asylum procedure, travel means, map and address of the asylum seekers centres etc.