Sanctions worth over 920,000 lei for non-compliance with measures to limit spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus

Law enforcement administered over 5,700 civil sanctions for minor offenses, amounting to over 920,000 lei, following the actions taken in the last 24 hours, at national level, into the way the measures for limiting the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were observed.

"Checks were conducted in the case of approximately 72,000 people, 4,696 economic operators, 249 passenger transport operators and 10,021 objectives of interest," informs a press release of the Ministry of the Interior (MAI) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The main violations found were non-compliance with quarantine measures or isolation and violation of personal protection rules, almost 5,000 fines being applied to people who did not wear a protective mask.

"Economic agents, public institutions or individuals that did not comply with the measures on the organization or participation in public or private events or with the measures on the organization of work schedule or restrictions on the movement of persons, about 700 sanctions were applied," the cited source said.

Following the verifications performed, the MAI staff commenced four criminal files, in which six persons are being investigated, for thwarting the fight against diseases.