Sanitas Federation announces Japanese strike in public health and social assistance institutions.

Health trade unionists will start a Japanese strike in public health and social assistance institutions on June 7, without interrupting work until the demands are resolved, the Sanitas Federation announced on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"The National Council has decided that Sanitas will maintain continuous pressure on the decision-making authorities, as a warning that our members will no longer accept delays or partial solutions to the demands of the health and social care systems, thus: continuation of the referendum among our union members on the conduct of protest actions; June 7 - the start of the Japanese strike in public health and social care institutions, a strike without interruption of work until the resolution of Sanitas' demands; continuation of negotiations with decision-makers," Sanitas representatives wrote on Facebook.

Also, the trade unionists will continuously analyse the status of the implementation of the solutions assumed by the government side and establish the type and timing of actions to be taken in relation to the results obtained.

According to the quoted source, the Sanitas county leaders present at the National Council meeting on May 31, 2023, representing more than 100,000 union members from the health and social assistance sector, analysed the results of the negotiations held in recent days by the health federation team with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Chamber Speaker Marcel Ciolacu and Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila.

Thus, the National Council took note of the fact that the authorities, under pressure from Sanitas and through direct negotiation with the federation's representatives, have identified functional solutions that can lead to the resolution of the unionists' demands in the immediate future. These include: the unblocking of employment in the two systems; the allocation of the necessary amounts to ensure the payment of holiday vouchers for all employees; the adoption in the immediate future of a regulatory act that will ensure the achievement of the maximum base salary provided for in Annex II to Law 153/2017 for all categories of employees in Health and Social Assistance.

The trade unionists also request the revision of the hierarchy for all health functions, implicitly the repositioning of nurses in the salary scale included in the new Pay Law for staff paid from the state budget; the recognition of the role of nurses in the functioning of the public health system will be included in the future government programme; the completion of negotiations and the signing of the collective agreement at the level of collective bargaining in the health sector; the guarantee to maintain the jobs of the staff employed in the medical units of the CFR network even after they are transferred to other authorities.