Sanitas Federation: ICU sections are not done on command, support no improvisations!

The ICU sections are not done on command and support no improvisations, emphasize the representatives of the Sanitas Federation in Romania, in a message posted on the Facebook page of the organization in the context of the fire that took place on Friday at the Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta, agerpres reports.

"No earlier than yesterday [Thursday - ed.n.], Prime Minister Citu threatened managers with losing their jobs if they don't solve the problem of ICU beds. Someone should tell the Prime Minister that ICU sections are not done on command and support no improvisations!," the release of the Sanitas Federation mentions.

The trade union, which operates in the medical domain, draws attention that the Government does not have a coherent strategy to solve the issue of old infrastructure in healthcare units."We can't help but say, for the millionth time, that the same thing [a fire - e.n.] can happen at anytime in another hospital in Romania, given that health institutions are forced to function in buildings with old infrastructure (over 80-90 years old!), incapable of facing the technical demands and the safety concerns of patients. There is no coherent strategy at the level of the Government and no adequate management of resources to solve this structural issue in the public healthcare system! On the other hand, the government is a 'champion' of specific decisions, made 'on the fly', that try to patch up the system only when and where it fails!," the Sanitas release reads.The medical trade union is sending its support to grieving families and hospital staff that will do everything possible to limit the catastrophe."A new collective tragedy makes Romania mourn! A fire started this morning in the ICU section of the Constanta Infectious Disease Hospital led to the death of at least nine patients. We are with the families that have lost their loved ones and together with the staff in the hospital that is doing everything humanly possible to limit the disaster!," the Sanitas Federation release shows.Seven patients have died, on Friday, in the fire that started in the ICU COVID Section of the Constanta Infectious Disease Hospital. The whole hospital was evacuated, and health units in the country have been pre-alerted to take over patients.