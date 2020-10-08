Sanitas Federation to continue protests

Healthcare workers, members of the Sanitas Federation, will continue protests in more than 420 public health and social care institutions until they get decent working conditions and salary legislation is respected, according to Agerpres.

More than 32,000 Sanitas members from more than 420 public health and welfare institutions in all counties in the country went on armband strike on Wednesday without interrupting work.

Sanitas members launched a nationwide armband strike on Wednesday, a form of protest that does not mean the cessation of activity, and on October 15 the unionists will picket the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labor and, subsequently, the Ministry of Finance, if the problem is not solved.

The demands formulated within the National Council of the organization started with several requests of a financial nature: granting the risk incentive for the medical staff from the health units, ambulance services, Public Health Directorates, medical and social assistance units, who during the state of emergency came into contact with patients suspected of being infected with the SARS-COV-2 virus; providing the risk incentive for the medical staff from the social assistance units that came into contact with patients suspected of being infected with the SARS-COV-2 virus during the state of emergency; granting the bonus of up to 30% for the personnel from the sanitary and social assistance system according to Law no. 56/2020 and of the Joint Order 1070/94/2087/2020; granting holiday vouchers for all the personnel from the health and social assistance system, from the medical-social assistance and school medicine units; granting the bonus of 55 - 85% for the personnel from the sanitary units and Public Health Directorates according to Law no. 153/2017 and GD no. 153/2018.

Apart from the financial requests, the other demands of the Sanitas Federation are the unblocking of the positions in the health units, those of medical-social assistance and those of social assistance; ensuring the protection equipment / materials in the quantity / quality necessary for an optimal protection of the personnel exposed to the infection with the novel virus; granting, starting with January 1, 2020, the salaries provided by Law no. 153/2017 for the year 2022, for all the personnel from the sanitary system, the social and medico-social assistance system; calculating the increases in the current basic salary for all staff in the health system, social assistance and medical-social system; relaunching real social dialogue at all levels.