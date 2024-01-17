Sanitas health trade unionists up in arms until 20 pct blanket pay rise deal is reached

The leaders of the Sanitas health trade union federation declared on Wednesday that they appreciate Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu's openness to dialogue for finding solutions for better paychecks in the health system, but that they will not give up the announced protest calendar until their main demand, a 20 percent blanket salary increase, is met, told Agerpres.

These clarifications came from Sanitas president Leonard Barascu, and first vice-president Iulian Pope, after Prime Minister Ciolacu left the works of the federation's National Council.

"Tomorrow morning at 9:30 we'll be in front of the Finance Ministry, we cannot cancel this action because it is in response to developments in Bucharest. (...) We hope that things don't escalate to strike. The prime minister proposed a technical working group to include the three ministries (Labour, Health, and Finance). Meetings can start from tomorrow, depending on what the prime minister and the representatives of the Finance, the Health and the Labor Ministry announce tomorrow. (...) We will look into the matter every day, every week," said Leonard Barascu, who explained that 250 representatives of the federation will picket the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

According to him, the prime minister did not advance a calendar of a possible salary increase for health workers.

Sanitas first vice-president Iulian Pope emphasized that the trade union federation is following an already announced protest calendar.

"Today we called the National Council, the body entitled to modify, correct and adjust the program of trade union actions. We have the prime minister's promise made at today's National Council meeting, that we will discuss our grievances. Just as we announced the government representatives, you must know how that we are not giving up on our main request: a 20 percent pay rise for all workers in the health care system. This is our main request, the rest we can discuss and sort out in the next period," declared Pope.

According to him, health care employees are "very poorly" paid. "Let's present the reality of what the pay in the health care system means, not just the peaks. The majority, 70-80 percent of the health care workers receive very low salaries. (...) Each category in the health care system deserves a better pay. (...) The working group with the representatives of the three ministries will be set up tonight. Starting tomorrow we get to work, we'll hold meetings, we'll look at the numbers, at everything meaning salary, we'll listen to all the opinions and we must find a solution for health care workers, we are bound to do that," Pope said.

Asked if they are willing to give up protest actions if the government offered them a salary increase lower than the one demanded, the union leaders said that they would not agree to that.

"No, the minimum is 20 percent, it is a decision of the National Council for this whole year, for all workers in the health system, for all professional categories, including administrative and technical staff," said Iulian Pope.