Scheduled events for April 25

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis is paying an official visit to the Republic of Argentina, where he will be received by the Republic of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace

- The Ministry of Interior of Romania, through the Department for Emergency Situations, and the Argentine Agency for International Cooperation and Humanitarian Assistance - "White Helmets" from the Republic of Argentina will sign a Memorandum of Understanding

POLITICS:

- The international conference "Cyber diplomacy and beyond: new perspectives in the digital age"; The director general of the Institute for Research and Development in Computer Science, Adrian Victor Vevera, the deputy general secretary of NATO, Mircea Geoana (video), the president of the Committee for Foreign Affairs in the Senate, Vasile Dincu, the president of the Committee for Foreign Affairs with the Chamber of Deputies, Rozalia Biro, are participating

DIPLOMACY:

- Political consultations of the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Daniela Gitman, with her counterpart from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jaroslav Kurfurst

ECONOMY:

- "Digitalization of energy processes" - conference organized by the Romanian National Committee of the World Energy Council

- The Ministry of Finance organizes auctions for two additional bond issues in the amount of 105 million lei each

COMPANIES:

