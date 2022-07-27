Searches in Bucharest, Ilfov and Prahova in a tax evasion case with damage of EUR 13.5 million

The Bucharest police with the Economic Crime Investigation Service, district 2 Police, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal, are implementing, on Wednesday, three search warrants in Bucharest and the neighbouring counties of Ilfov and Prahova and two warrants for bringing, in a criminal case of tax evasion, with a damage estimated at 13.5 million euros.

"From the data and evidence administered in question, it resulted the reasonable assumption that in the period 2014 - 2015, a man and a woman would have created and implemented a criminal mechanism by which, using three commercial companies, they would have omitted the registration and the declaration of the real incomes, which they would have obtained from the sale of imported goods," informs a press release of the General Directorate of Police of Bucharest Municipality (DGPMB) sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

From the investigations, it resulted that the total value of the goods sold is 188,227,360 RON, the damage thus produced to the general consolidated budget of the state being about 13.5 million euros.

"In order to recover the damage caused, the real estate owned by the suspects was identified, and the measure of precautionary seizure will be instituted, up to the competition of the amount of 66,954,973 RON," the source said.

The investigations are continued by the police with the Economic Crime Investigation Service, district 2 Police, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal, under the aspect of committing the crime of tax evasion in a continuous and aggravated form.AGERPRES