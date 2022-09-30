 
     
Sebastian Burduja to take over education portfolio as acting minister

Sebastian Burduja

The leadership of the Ministry of Education will be temporarily taken over by Research Minister Sebastian Burduja, spokesman for the government Dan Carbunaru announced on Friday morning.

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced his resignation on Thursday evening.

"I have decided, on my own accord, to step down as the education minister. It was an opportunity and an honour for me to start the fundamental reform of the national education system. I took over the portfolio not because I had nothing to do or to put ministry on my CV. I had both. I came at an extremely difficult time with a desire to change things for the better," Cimpeanu wrote in a Facebook post.

