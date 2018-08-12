Second Romanian citizen among the persons killed in Genoa bridge collapse

A second Romanian citizen, one who had double citizenship, was identified among the persons killed in the Genoa motorway bridge collapse on Tuesday, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), accordind to Agerpres.

"A mobile consular team, led by the chief of the consular office in Turin, went to the place of the incident and the hospitals in the area to grant consular assistance. According to the preliminary data, among the persons who were killed in the incident discovered so far were also two Romanian citizens," informs MAE.The consular team will continue its mission during the night and it will remain in permanent touch with the Cell Crisis created by the local authorities and also with the hospitals where the victims were transported.MAE sends condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic incident and wishes fast recovery to the persons who suffered injuries.MAE also reminds the Romanian citizens affected by the situation that they can ask for consular assistance by calling +39 011 249 57 75; +39 011 249 52 64; +39 011 249 50 64; +39 011 235 90 53, which calls will be redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for the Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS), where the Call Center operators will answer at any time, or to call the consular office emergency number: +39 338 756 8134."The General Consular Office of Romania in Turin is monitoring the situation as a priority and maintains permanent contact with the local authorities, granting the necessary consular assistance in such situations, including by releasing the necessary documents for the repatriation of the dead bodies and the release of the death certificates", says MAE.