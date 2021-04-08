Selection of teenage artists for European 'Liberty' project, carried out at 'Radu Stanca' theatre in Sibiu

Young people passionate about visual arts, theatre, music and dance, aged between 14 and 19, are invited by the "Radu Stanca" National Theatre in Sibiu (TNRS) to participate in the "Liberty" project, which will take place between April 8 and May 3, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"LIBERTY, among the most recent European projects the Sibiu-based "Radu Stanca" National Theatre has gotten involved in, financed by the Creative Europe Programme, brings to the attention of the young people aged 14-19 a new challenge. Teenagers who are passionate about hip-hop, visual arts, acting, dance or creative writing, interested in learning more about their passions from specialists in the field and from the experiences of other young people of similar age, are invited to participate in a series of creative workshops. The young people are invited to send a video material, an illustration or a text containing a short presentation and a way of expressing freedom through the art they are passionate about. Developing artistic skills under the guidance of professionals, inclusion in a portfolio with 750 international artists or the possibility of working with young people from other European countries are one of the opportunities offered by the project," the same press release says.

The participants can be selected, at the end of the creative workshops, to be part of a performance coordinated by the director Bobi Pricop, which will be produced by the "Radu Stanca" National Theatre in Sibiu between July 8-17, 2021 and will be presented at the Sibiu International Theatre Festival, between August 20-29, 2021.The creative workshops will take place between June 28 and July 7. The materials can be sent until May 3, 2021, to tnrs@sibfest.ro."Radu Stanca" National Theatre Sibiu is involved in the "LIBERTY" project, financed by the Creative Europe Programme, together with cultural organizations such as: Explora - Rome (Italy), CESIE - Palermo (Italy), Hamburg Altonale - Hamburg (Germany), ArtReach -Leicester (UK), Centre for Youth Culture-Pionirski Dom - Ljubljana (Slovenia), Trafo House of Contemporary Arts - Budapest (Hungary), Aalborg Karneval - Aalborg (Denmark), Center E8 - Belgrade (Serbia), CNC Danse - Nathalie Cornille Company - Wambechies (France), European Educational Exchanges - Youth for Understanding - Brussels (Belgium), Den Selvejende Institution Swinging Europe - Herning (Denmark), 2019-2023.This partnership aims to develop and significantly improve the artistic collaboration process initiated in previous projects funded by the Creative Europe Programme, but this time the focus is on young artists, under the age of 30. Large-scale collaboration is essential to achieve the desired impact and to achieve ambitious goals, the TNRS statement said. AGERPRES