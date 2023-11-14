 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate adopts draft on public pensions

alephnews.ro
senat

Senate adopts draft on public pensions

Senate on Tuesday adopted the draft law on the public pensions systems, according to which pensions of the more than 4.7 beneficiaries will be recalculated based on a new formula.

There were 85 cast "in favour" of the project, six "against" and 19 "abstentions."

Most of the amendments adopted by the Senate were proposed by the PNL (National Liberal Party) and the PSD (Social Democratic Party).

The draft will be further debated by the Deputies Chamber, which is the decision-making forum in this case.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.