Senate adopts draft on public pensions

Senate on Tuesday adopted the draft law on the public pensions systems, according to which pensions of the more than 4.7 beneficiaries will be recalculated based on a new formula.

There were 85 cast "in favour" of the project, six "against" and 19 "abstentions."

Most of the amendments adopted by the Senate were proposed by the PNL (National Liberal Party) and the PSD (Social Democratic Party).

The draft will be further debated by the Deputies Chamber, which is the decision-making forum in this case.