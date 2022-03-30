Senate Chair Citu to meet World Bank's Bjerde on last day of US tour

Chairman of the Romanian Senate Florin Citu has been on a tour to the US March 24-30, and on the last day of the tour he is scheduled to meet World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde, together with Senator Alina Gorghiu.

The delegation led by Citu consists of senators Robert Cazanciuc and Radu Oprea (PSD), Alina Gorghiu and Roberta Anastase (PNL), Ion Narcis Mircescu (USR) and Lorand Turos (UDMR)."The composition of the delegation is proof that the US-Romania strategic partnership, which this year turns 25, is strong and constantly evolving and is supported by all parties in Romania, both in power and in the opposition," reads a press statement released by the Romanian Senate on Wednesday.On his tour, Citu met Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.Discussed at the meeting with McCarthy were increasing Romania's public defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, as well as the need for much harsher sanctions against Russia.The Romanian Senate delegation held a series of official meetings with senior members of the US Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the State Department."On Tuesday, March 29, the delegation led by the Chairman of the Senate, Florin Citu, had a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, with discussions aimed mainly at Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver programme and the development of the Romanian armed forces' capacities. The meeting with the third most senior public person in the United States coincided with the 18th anniversary of Romania's submission to Washington, DC, of documents for accession to the strongest political and military alliance in history. Also looked into were new opportunities for economic development for the prosperity of the two countries, which should take into account the current regional dynamics," reads the release.The Senate delegation also had a meeting with a senior official with the Department of Commerce, Marisa Lago, to discuss Romania's accession to the OECD, as well as to develop jointly with the US a Small Modular Reactors (SMR) project.The need to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and identify new areas and opportunities for co-operation with the US were the main subjects discussed in a conversation with Derek Chollet, a State Department political adviser.At all his meetings, Citu reiterated the need to adopt tougher sanctions against Russia."The Senate delegation also participated in a debate organised by one of the most important and relevant think tanks in the field of international relations, CEPA (Center for European Policy Analysis), that looked into security developments in the Black Sea region."The delegation also met leaders of the US business community and the Romanian community in the area.