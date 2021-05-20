Senate Chair Dragu asking for expansion of 'Hot Meals in Schools' gov't programme

Senate Chair Anca Dragu told a news conference in Brasov on Thursday that she wants the government's "Hot Meals in Schools" programme to be expanded, noting that these days she is travelling the country to collect information on how local administrations in some counties view these benefits offered to children, agerpres reports.

According to the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR-PLUS) senator, the programme, "near and dear to her heart," started under a technocratic government led by Dacian Ciolos in 2016, has now reached 150 schools and "its further expansion should happen quickly."

Dragu added that on her ongoing tour in several counties in Transylvania, she wants to present the legislative provisions governing this programme, to see the position of local administrations on its implementation on a larger scale and if there is demand for that.She mentioned that the second reason for her presence in the country is to support the ongoing COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign, noting that in Brasov it was very well managed by Mayor Allen Coliban (USR PLUS) and his team.In addition to visiting a vaccination centre, Dragu had meetings with Brasov county and Brasov City officials.