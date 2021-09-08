Senate Chair Dragu: It is the right of the PM to remove senior, local gov't officials from office

Senate Chair Anca Dragu said on Wednesday that it is the right of the prime minister to remove from office the senior and local government officials belonging to the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance.

"It is the right of the prime minister to remove from office senior and local government officials. There is no commenting on that. As for me, I know that many would like my job and they would like me not to be here just not to be able to apply the constitutional provisions regarding this motion of censure," said Dragu at the Parliament House responding to being asked to comment on the fact that the prime minister would have decided to dismiss USR PLUS senior state officials, prefects and deputy prefects, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) criticising her for not resigning.

Dragu mentioned that if the motion of censure tabled by USR PLUS and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is defeated and if the formula of the ruling coalition changes, then one can also talk about her resignation, Agerpres informs.

"Do we have another coalition at the moment? We must say very clearly that my office, chair of the Senate, is the result of a political discussion and the vote count recorded by USR PLUS in the general election. We can consider [her resignation] if the coalition, or the formula of the coalition changes. If we have a coalition between PNL and PSD [Social Democratic Party], that coalition will probably put pressure and remove me from the position of chair of the Senate," Dragu said.