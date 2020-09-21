Senate: CNCD, IRDO to merge, to solve the institutional parallelism existing between them

The Senate on Monday adopted a draft law initiated by the USR (Save Romania Union) Deputies regarding the merging through absorption of the Romanian Institute for Human Rights (IRDO) by the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD).

"Considering that the responsibilities of IRDO overlap, to a great extent, with those of the CNCD, from among all the entities it finds under an institutional parallelism with, and considering the need for strengthening the institutional capacity of CNCD to help it meet these responsibilities - of studies and research, promotion and public communication in the field of combating discrimination and observance of human rights, including by increasing specialized personnel and financial resources, this bill proposes the merger by absorption of IRDO by CNCD, with the takeover of the existing employees, according to the law, the takeover of the patrimony of the institution and the resources traditionally allocated to IRDO," reads the explanatory of the draft.

AGERPRES .